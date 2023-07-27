'Level Up' is prepping Mason students for careers

MASON, Mich. — Mason Public Schools is helping students 'Level Up' their college and career readiness. This week's theme at Level Up was career exploration.

"Engage and motivate students to have fun learning, and we also are hoping that they're building their background knowledge for them to draw on in the future," said Level Up program coordinator Christie Lehman.

The goal of the program is expose children to new and fun ways to learn. Fifth grader Evelyn Hill is exploring her options at the Level Up summer program.

"I was first think I would probably want to be a veterinarian. But, when I was looking at all the things I learned that probably, if you were a veterinarian, you'd have to put down a lot of animals or do surgery, and I would just feel horrible if that didn't go well," said Hill.

And after going through the program, Hill may be on a different track, this time shooting for the stars as an astronomer.

