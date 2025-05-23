LET'S TALK: Free financial workshops offered year-round in Mason

MASON, Mich — A local financial advisor is offering free workshops to help Mason residents plan for their financial futures, with topics ranging from retirement planning to estate management.



We took FOX 47 News 'On the Road' to Mason where we had our 'Let's Talk' event.

After one neighbor attended a seminar, she has decided to partner with Buck to also help other neighbors.

Video shows what types of financial advice are available.

Marli Schnepp, a Mason resident, has already benefited from these free financial workshops at Thrivent.

"I went to an estate planning seminar," Schnepp said.

She emphasized that the seminar provided valuable information for her future planning needs.

"Everyone needs to know to make the right decisions so when you are getting to the end of life your family is taken care of," Schnepp said.

With economic concerns affecting many households, financial planning has become increasingly important.

"You need to start planning for retirement early," Schnepp said.

During a recent Fox 47 News "Let's Talk" event at the Ingham County Courthouse, Thrivent owner Chris Buck shared details about the workshop series.

"It's a mix of everything, from retirement, savings, investments, estate planning, you name it, if its financially related we're doing seminars throughout the year," Buck said.

Buck explained his motivation for offering these free resources to the community.

"Everything that's going on, financial information is hard to find. You can google it but you don't always know how to make it work. I wanted to start doing seminars to educate people," Buck said.

Schnepp, who works as a retirement specialist, plans to partner with Buck for upcoming seminars.

"Everyone is different. There is not a cookie cutter, you have to do this. It depends on your situation, and we can give you advice on what's best for you," Schnepp said.

More information about these workshops can be found here.

