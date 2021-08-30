Leslie Township car fire under investigation by the Ingham County Sheriff

LESLE TWP., Mich. — On Sunday, August 29 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Kelly Rd. and Scofield Rd. for a report of a car fire.

Upon arriving the deputies found no one was in the car. Also, a witness told the officer that the occupant of the car got into another vehicle and left the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8231.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook