Leslie teen gone too soon what his parents want to share with others

The Leslie neighborhood was shaken by the sudden death of community member Max Fourman

Now his family is calling for more mental health conversations with teens

Watch to learn more about the legacy and impact Max left on the Leslie Neighborhood

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This week the Leslie community has been mourning the loss of Max Fourman.

A Leslie high school alum, star athlete and as his family remembers him a friend to everyone in this tight-knit neighborhood.

"He was like a jolly giant you know he was just always wanted everyone to feel so welcome," said Max's parent Crystal Hunter.

Max died by suicide December 30 at 18 years-old, leaving behind a legacy as an active member in the community, a three-sport athlete for the Blackhawks, later wrestling in college for Davenport University in Grand Rapids. Max even became an assistant coach for Leslie's youth league.

"He was everybody's best friend, everybody new 'Big Max' and he would do anything to help from students in school you to outside of school on and off the field uhm he was always there to pick every body up," said Hunter.

Fourman left his mark on the community, and the news of his tragic loss inspired others to step up and offer support. Shannon Murray Bunkerhill Treasurer is one of the neighbors that stepped-up, selling a car decal in Max's honor.

"The Leslie L, DU for the davenport university cause he was wrestling there 16 is the high school number he had quite a few we discovered but 16 was this biggest number and then the heart just represents the community and the love that uhm Max showed for everybody," said Murray.

A small representation of Max that was designed by his parents.

"It can be a reminder hey you know, if you're having a bad day you know reach out to a friend don't let this happen," said Murray.

Max's parents say support helped get them out of bed and find new meaning in this tragedy. Calling for other teens to be more open about their mental health.

"We just really want kids to know that you know it's not your fault if you have issues inside that if you have pain and you're struggling with something just like a broken bone or broken arm anything like that you still need to treat that, like that's still apart of your overall health," said Hunter.

And his family is urging people to speak up if they have a friend struggling with mental health.

"Don't worry about that friend being upset with you...because you told...because...you possibly save their life," said Max's father Casey Fourman.

Max's visitation is at 11 am Sunday, followed by his celebration of life at 1pm, at the Leslie High School Gymnasium.

