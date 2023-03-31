Leslie small business Whit Wanders & Co. is opening its doors

LESLIE, Mich. — Michigan has seen a boom in small businesses with over 150,000 Michiganders applying to be small business owners in 2021, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

But with inflation increasing and consumers being more mindful of their money, small business owners are needing to adjust. That's why Whit Wanders & Co. owner Whitney Selfridge is focusing on affordable pricing in her store.

"I'm not out to make a ton, like I want to make money, but I want to for someone to step into my store and feel like okay there's the high end product, but then, there's something for someone like me that has five kids like okay I can buy something," said Selfridge.

Small businesses employ 1.9 million Michiganders, but labor can still be hard to find.

"I think a lot of it is people just aren't happy at their jobs anymore. So, they don't want to go somewhere where they're not going to be valued or really looked at as a partner in a business, they're more like numbers," said Selfridge.

Selfridge says the majority of items in her store are locally sourced from vendors in Michigan and that the store has something for everyone.

Whit Wanders & Co. is having its grand opening on April 1, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can browse the shop and enjoy a complimentary breakfast burrito.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook