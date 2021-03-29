Leslie Public Schools transition to back to virtual once again

MASON, Mich. — In a message on Facebook and on their website parents and students were told that the Leslie Public Schools will be going virtual once again.

Dear Parents/Guardians,We recently have had a positive COVID-19 case connected to the 3rd grade. The student is... Posted by Leslie Public Schools on Sunday, March 28, 2021

Chromebooks are available for students that need them and teachers are working with students without internet access.

The district says it is looking forward to having students who are a part of in-person learning back starting on April 12.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook