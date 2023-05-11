Leslie Area Historical Museum gets a fresh start

LESLIE, Mich. — The Leslie Area Historical Museum has officially reopened for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The museum shut down at the start of pandemic due to financial hardships and the discovery of mold in their old location.

"We were in the lower level of the building, which was very dark. It used to be the police station, it does have a window, but we started having mold. We had stuff to try and prevent that, but it didn't, well during that time, also came the COVID. Between the mold and COVID-19, I think it's been two and a half years since we've been open," said Leslie Area Historical Society Treasurer Nancy Babin.

The historical society continued to meet in the main level of the building, away from the mold, to discuss not only history but the museum's future

"We started to come upstairs to have our meetings, and then we kind of like tried to get together with the city and the township and our society to say can we come upstairs," said Babin.

Through negotiations and community support, the museum moved into the main level of the building. They also received grants and donations from the community to help with relocation and buy new showcases for artifacts.

"What the future brings we don't know. But, for the next couple of years, we are here, and we hope to be able to continue being in this building and being in the city of Leslie," said Babin.

The museum is open every Thursday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., and the third Saturday of every month.

