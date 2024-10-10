Leslie Annual Hallowed Half giving educational opportunity to kids in our neighborhoods

Video shows

People in my neighborhood are getting ready for an annual Halloween race this weekend. The money raised will go toward scholarships for kids in our community who are pursuing careers in the trades.

Erin Lubahn is a senior at Leslie High School and preparing to compete in the 10th annual Hallowed Half.

“I’m just going to wing it. Me and my dad are running it together,” said Lubahn.

Alongside Lubahn is her classmate, Kenneth Mangles, also gearing up.

“Really making sure I’m in optimal condition,” said Mangles.

The half marathon was started by Terry Smid, a lifelong Leslie resident, shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer.

“When he was diagnosed with cancer and wasn’t sure what his time frame was, he got very purposeful,” said Sarah Smid.

Smid’s daughter, Sarah, recalls how much the race means to their family and the community.

“You’re going to make me cry. I can’t even put it into words how much it means to us,” said Smid.

To honor their father’s memory, proceeds from the race go towards a scholarship fund he envisioned. Kids in the neighborhood can apply, and the recipients are selected through an interview process.

“In addition to the regular one, we are giving out a trade scholarship as well,” Smid said.

There are two scholarships available: one for academic pursuits and another for students like Mangles, who are interested in the trades.

“I think a lot of people are transitioning from colleges to trades," said Mangles.

Smid says the scholarships are renewable for four years, supporting students as they further their education and training.

“In today’s world, I think young kids just need to know there’s more out there—that they’re loved, that so many people have their back and want the best for them,” said Smid.

For Lubahn, it means a lot to have the community’s support.

“Things are getting really expensive, so any type of help is really appreciated,” said Lubahn.

For information on how to sign up or volunteer, click the link below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Leslie/HallowedHalfMarathonandFrightening5k

