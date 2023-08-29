Learn more about the city of Mason's step-by-step storm clean-up process

Over the next few weeks this city of Mason will be working on a step-by-step clean-up process, assessing damage from last Thursday's storm.

Mason has been broken up into four debris clean up zones and garbage trucks will visit those zones Monday-Thursday

Watch to find out which clean-up zone you live in

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The city of Mason releases a step-by-step process as clean up continues from Thursday's storm. Here's what they've done so far and what you can expect over the next few weeks.

Monday, the city and Mason Public Schools started clearing sidewalks of obstructions near schools and put up new caution tape in areas that are still unsafe.

Tuesday, the city will start to remove fallen trees that are obstructing homes and sidewalks, prioritizing trees that are blocking roadways.

Over the next few weeks, the city will pickup all tree debris. They're asking home owners to place debris in leaf pickup zones, or the area between the street and the sidewalk.

The city will pick up the debris based on zones. Monday debris will be taken from the south west side of town, Tuesday the northwest, Wednesday the south east and Thursday the north east.

Friday's will be designated as a catch-up day.

If you don't want to wait for garbage trucks you can drop off debris at Bond or Hayes Park.

