Lansing is a foot behind on snow! How that's affecting snow plowing businesses

Late snowfall has put a damper on snow removal businesses

Fox 47 meteorologist Brad Sugden shared that we're currently a foot of snow behind

Watch to learn more about the effects the late snowfall is having on young entrepreneurs

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tuesday, Mid-Michigan got the first real snow of the year. That's why I'm checking in with a young entrepreneur to see how the late snowfall has affected his business so far

Keegan Betts started up his business Betts Lawn and Landscape, a year ago but has been plowing Mid-Michigan roads since he was 15.

According to the National Weather Service Lansing usually gets its first snow of the year in November, and Betts says the late snowfall has put a brake on his business.

"It's been really slow. We're looking to get some more snow in the next couple weeks, but I have like bills to pay and stuff, so it's really kind of frustrating when I have no snow coming in or anything," said Betts

Right now, we're about a foot of snow behind schedule. But things are looking up for Betts and other snow removal companies, as this part of the Mitten is expected to get even more snow throughout the week.

Betts Lawn and Landscape services the Mason neighborhood and beyond. For more information on services you can call (517) 243-7361

