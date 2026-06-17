MASON, Mich — A proposed data center project in Mason is moving forward despite Vevay Township's decision not to supply land for the development.

WATCH BELOW: Landowners to pursue annexation for Mason data center after township vote

Landowners to pursue annexation for Mason data center after township vote

Last week, the city of Mason sent a 425 land agreement to Vevay Township. The land for the proposed data center is in Vevay Township, but the project would use Mason's utilities.

The Vevay Township board voted not to supply the land.

"Vevay township listened to what the people in the township wanted," a resident said.

After the decision, Mason City Manager Deb Stuart said the landowners are planning to pursue annexation.

"This particular area that they're requesting has already been in an existing agreement with the township for growth, so the township cannot oppose the annexation based on that contractual agreement," Stuart said.

Stuart said there is no indication the project is not moving forward.

Several residents have voiced months of strong opposition to the proposed data center development.

"We don't want a data center here," a resident said.

State lawmakers have also opposed the project, with a push for year-long moratoriums.

"On this issue it's less about politics, it's more about affordability," State Rep. Jennifer Wortz said.

Mason City resident Robin Naeyaert said the project's continuation is disappointing.

"Elected people aren't always going to agree with what the public wants. But when its something that changes the face of a community. Changes the landscape, you sure as heck better listen," Naeyaert said.

If the city and township don't agree on the annexation, the decision could go to the state.

"Ultimately, the state boundary commission is going to have to hear this," Naeyaert said.

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