Keeping service in his family; Why one student in the LCC Aviation program chose airplane mechanics

According to leaders at Lansing Community College, there is an airplane mechanic shortage across the country.

The program in Mason has plans to expand.

Video shows the story behind how one student chose airplane mechanics.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Last year, I told you about a pilot shortage. Now, there's a shortage of mechanics who fix engines like these.

Marquis Hinton, an aviation student at Lansing Community College, is getting hands-on experience working with airplane engines.

"This is a reciprocating engine. I built it with my team," Hinton said.

He’s working on it at LCC’s Mason Aviation Campus, where he has spent the last two years learning how to repair airplane engines.

"I'm looking forward to going into the Air Force, maybe enlisting as an officer, doing something big like that," Hinton said.

For him, service is a family tradition.

"I want to finish his story," he said.

He’s talking about his father.

"My father was in the military. He actually enlisted when he was 17," Hinton said.

And these engines are also fueling his own goal of serving, just like his dad did.

"I'm just trying to do something to make him proud. This is what I got my hands on, and I'm proud of it myself."

Hinton found his path through LCC’s aviation program.

Anthony Kruckeberg, the program’s director, has spent his entire career in the aircraft mechanic industry, first in the military, where he saw the need for mechanics firsthand.

"I've discovered that in the industry, there’s a need for about 717,000 mechanics in the next 20 years," Kruckeberg said.

With such a high demand, he says students in the Mason program have strong job prospects.

"I would estimate around eight employers per student graduating," Kruckeberg said.

To meet the growing need, LCC has plans to expand.

"We're hoping to keep growing and expand out here in Mason. That way, we could double the program," he said.

As for Hinton, he’s looking ahead to his future—one that he hopes will make both of his parents proud.

"Dad's definitely proud, and Mom would be too, but you know," Hinton said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook