Jury returns guilty verdict for 2020 Lansing homicide

MASON, Mich. — According to Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, defendant Willie Woods has been found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Erwin Bell.

Woods has also been charged with the assault of a female Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputy inside the Ingham County Jail while he was awaiting trial.

Woods will be sentenced on May 17 before Judge Rosemarie Aquilina where he will be subject to an automatic life-without-parole sentence.

