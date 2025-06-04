'It's tough': Leslie Public Schools superintendent, neighbors react after teen electrocuted

MASON, Mich — A tight-knit community in Leslie is grieving after a tragic accident claimed the life of a teenager and left another hospitalized. I spoke with neighbors and officials about how the town is coming together during this difficult time.

A 14-year-old boy died and a 15-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being electrocuted Tuesday evening in Leslie.

The incident occurred behind Worthington Apartments near Race Street when the teens came into contact with a downed power line.

Leslie Public Schools is providing counseling and support resources at all district schools for students affected by the tragedy.

Residents say the small town feels the impact deeply as everyone is connected in some way.

"I graduated from Leslie in '05," said David Wetoskey, a lifelong Leslie resident. "Everyone is either related or knows someone that knows someone else."

Wetoskey told me when tragedy strikes in Leslie, the entire community feels the impact.

"It's tough. You don't want to think about this sort of thing, but it can happen. Having to talk to my kids this morning, they all go to school together," Wetoskey said.

WATCH: Teen dies after electrical shock incident in Leslie

UPDATE: Teen dies after electrical shock incident in Leslie

Wednesday morning, Leslie Police Chief Evan Bennehoff confirmed over the phone that a 14-year-old boy died after an electric shock incident Tuesday evening.

Bennehoff explained that two teenage boys were electrocuted behind Worthington Apartments near Race Street. He said when officers arrived on the scene, a preliminary investigation showed a downed wire had caused a small grass fire.

"The investigation shows that they found a piece of metal and somehow touched the electrical line with the metal and they were electrocuted," Bennehoff said.

Consumers Energy shut off power to the area as police investigated. Both teens were transported to the hospital, where one later died.

"We still have witnesses to talk to before we rule out anything else," Bennehoff said.

Leslie Public Schools Superintendent Scott Powers provided a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the events that occurred last evening and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. We are ensuring that counseling and support resources are available at all district schools."

Wetoskey says he's prepared to help support the affected families.

"There is no fixing anything at this point, but we will do what we can," Wetoskey said.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leslie Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

