It's time for eats, drinks, and haunts at Leslie's Scarecrow Days

MASON, Mich. — The City of Leslie is prepping for Halloween! But, the light posts aren't the only thing getting set-up for the holiday. Local businesses like Boss Cider are prepping for Scarecrow Days, a family friendly event with lots of tricks and treats, like child pet and adult costumes contest!

"We got stuff for kids, to pets, to adults and it just really helps us branch out and meet new people and she the experience of Halloween with them," said Boss Cider owner Jim Every.

Leslie is a small town of less than 2,000 people that's developed a winning recipe for success.From Boss Cider, Whit and Wander's to Main Street Bakery these local businesses are working together for a weekend thrill.

"In a small town you get that nice niche for people that want to enjoy fun thing in town, but you also get to bring in people from out of town that really want to enjoy something to do for the whole town," said Every.

But, the big brains behind the event is Awaken Haunt, who's preparing for a zombie walk....a 'no-brainer' helping bring in new revenue to Leslie local businesses. Shuttles are also being provided so attendees can check out vendors, drink cider and take in the sights and sounds downtown Leslie, while also having a chance to walk to explores Awakens haunt.

Scarecrow Days kicks off Saturday starting at noon, on main street in downtown Leslie!

