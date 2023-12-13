It's the 55th year of Santa's Mail Box in Mason

Santa's Mail Box has been a tradition in Mason for 55 years

Santa's Mail Box is an annual tradition here in my neighborhood Mason, and has been since 1968!

You can drop your letters off at the corner of Jefferson and Ash Street in Down town Mason. Santa's mail box will be open all the way up until Christmas Eve but, you might want to drop it off before then to give the jolly man in the red suit some extra time.

