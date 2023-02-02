It's clothing time! Mason's Freely Given Clothing Closet hosts grand opening

MASON, Mich. — Mason Community Services opened the doors to its latest initiative The Freely Given Clothing Closet Thursday.

The opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to opening its doors to the public.

"Each person can fill two bags worth of clothing. We let people have a coat, a pair of shoes, some underwear and socks when we have it on hand, and we ask people to just take a few, leave a few, so we have enough for everyone. That's our main goal to be able to share with all people," said volunteer Jill Bell.

The closet isn't just offering free gently-worn clothes.

"We also have a sign-up sheet for low-cost health insurance that if people have interest, we have someone that can meet with them and help look through all the different market places and stuff to find insurance that fits their needs and their budget," said Bell.

The facility will also provide 50 diapers and wipes to qualifying families. They also offer assistance with home furnishings. Customers can fill out a form requesting items like pots, pans and bedding.

The closet is open on Thursday's from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reopens from 5 to 7 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook