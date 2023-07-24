Inmates could be training your future pup for the Ingham County Animal Shelter

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is teaming up with Refurbished Pets of Southern Michigan.

It's part of a program that pairs shelter dogs with inmates at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Branch County.

The inmates are trained dog handlers and will spends weeks helping to train shelter dogs from all over Michigan.

Rottweiler Meghan Trainor was the first dog to be transferred from Ingham County to Refurbished Pets of Southern Michigan.

