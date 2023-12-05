Ingham County Sheriffs Office warns of new phone scam

New phone scammer impersonates Ingham County Law Enforcement

Phone scams and cyber threats may seem like something only people on the TV shows fall for. But, in Ingham County phone scammers are impersonating law enforcement.

The scam caller is impersonating Ingham County Corrections Captain Robert Earle. They do this by changing their caller ID to display as the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The Ingham county sheriffs office says if you receive a scam call to call the agency their impersonating, notify your family members that may be vulnerable to scams or cyber threats, and do not give out any personal information.

