Ingham County Sheriff's Department hosts comedy fundraiser

The Sheriff's department and Modern Woodmen of America are hosting comedian Heywood Banks. Money raised will benefit handlers and go towards new training equipment.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Mar 10, 2023
MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is spreading laughs and raising money for their K9 unit.

The sheriff's department and Modern Woodmen of America are hosting comedian Heywood Banks Saturday for a comedy night fundraiser. The money raised will benefit handlers and go towards new training equipment.

Tickets are $30 and VIP meet-and-great tickets are $50. All proceeds will benefit the Ingham County Sheriff's Office K9 team. The Modern Woodmen will be matching funds raised up to $2,500 dollars.

The fundraiser is taking place Saturday, March 11, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Holt High School auditorium.

