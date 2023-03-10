Ingham County Sheriff's Department hosts comedy fundraiser

MASON, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is spreading laughs and raising money for their K9 unit.
The sheriff's department and Modern Woodmen of America are hosting comedian Heywood Banks Saturday for a comedy night fundraiser. The money raised will benefit handlers and go towards new training equipment.
Tickets are $30 and VIP meet-and-great tickets are $50. All proceeds will benefit the Ingham County Sheriff's Office K9 team. The Modern Woodmen will be matching funds raised up to $2,500 dollars.
The fundraiser is taking place Saturday, March 11, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Holt High School auditorium.
