Ingham County Sheriff to take over 911 center on interim basis

MASON, Mich — Ingham County Sheriff's Office will now run the Ingham County 911 Center on an interim basis, according to Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Two weeks ago, the County Controller's Office reached out to the Sheriff to assist in assuming the role.

The switch came into discussion after the current Director expressed intent to resign from the position.

Currently, the 911 Central Dispatch does not fall within the Sheriff's command, and the Director reports to the County Controller.

“While I have not committed to leading the 911 Center on a long-term basis, I have committed to leading the Center on an interim basis, while doing a deep dive into the operation to see how we can make things better in the future. The Sheriff’s Office prides itself on being a fully committed public safety partner, so if we can have an impact now to set the Center up for long-term success, we are all in on that. I expect to have recommendations to the Controller’s Office and Board of Commissioners somewhere toward the end of the year.” Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth

Ingham County Chief Deputy Darin Southworth is taking over the role, on top of his current duties, effective September 1st, 2025.

