MASON, Mich — A 53-year-old Mason man lost his life Monday morning after authorities say he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a semi-truck.

The fatal crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. Monday at an intersection on M-52.

Ingham County Sheriff's officials say the area has a history of morning crashes, often related to sun glare.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and are asking witnesses to contact Deputy Ben Manns.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

WATCH: Fatal crash in Ingham County highlights dangerous intersection

Ingham County Sheriff investigating fatal collision between car and semi-truck on State Route 52

"Unfortunately, hit a semi-truck that was in motion traveling southbound on M52," said Captain Andrew Daenzer at the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Daenzer told me this wasn't the first crash they've responded to in that area.

"We've certainly had our fair share of crashes in that area; they do appear to be trending by morning time. A lot of times the sun is in your face there," Daenzer said.

Since the case is ongoing, Daenzer told me he can't say what caused this crash, but says there could be multiple factors.

"Obviously, we always encourage drivers to free themselves from any distraction, also," Daenzer said.

Car crashes in Ingham County are something I've been covering for over a year, hearing from neighbors who see it firsthand.

"Overall, I'm definitely more cautious when I do drive," one resident said.

"You simply have to focus all of your efforts with driving, physically, mentally focused," another resident said.

"You just need to be careful and cautious of your surroundings," a third resident said.

Local officials continue to urge neighbors, regardless of the situation, to keep your eyes on the road at all times.

"We encourage everyone keep your speeds down, pay attention, put your phone down, really focus on what you're doing. If the sun is in your eyes, if it's foggy, it's the same thing. Slow down and give yourself extra time to stop," Daenzer said.

Daenzer told me that the investigation will take a couple of months, but if anyone has information, to contact Deputy Ben Manns at 517-676-8444.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.