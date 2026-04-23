Ingham County officers remove 27 animals from unsanitary Lansing home

MASON, Mich — Ingham County Animal Control officers removed 27 animals living in what officials are calling, unsanitary conditions, from a Lansing home and are seeking felony animal neglect charges.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue on the evening of April 22, 2026, after receiving a request from the Lansing Police Department.

Authorities removed 26 cats and one dog from the residence. The animals were taken to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, where they are undergoing medical evaluations and receiving necessary care.

Animal control officers plan to submit a report to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office requesting felony animal neglect charges.

The shelter is asking for donations of dry or wet cat and kitten food to help with the influx of animals. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.

Those interested in fostering animals can find more information on the Ingham County Animal Control website.

Anyone who suspects animal cruelty is encouraged to report it by emailing reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org, calling 517-676-8310, or submitting a complaint online.

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