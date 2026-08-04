MASON, Mich — The Ingham County Fairgrounds is moving forward with plans to build a new grandstand, years after the original structure was removed due to safety concerns.

WATCH BELOW: Ingham County Fair: New grandstand in the works after original torn down in 2016

Ingham County Fair: New grandstand in the works after original torn down in 2016

The old grandstand was torn down in 2016. Fairgrounds Event Director Lindsey McKeever said the project is now underway, backed by a federal grant.

"We received a federal grant a few years ago, and we're working to get reimbursed by our expenses with the grant money," McKeever said.

More about funding can be found here.

McKeever said the county purchasing department recently opened the bidding process for the new structure.

"We're really excited to get those bids back and see what the project is going to look like and hopefully it'll be done by the fair next year," she said.

For Mason resident Tod Whipple, the grandstand carries a family history. He said part of the original structure was built by his family.

"When I was a kid, sit in the front row and watch tractor pulls until two in the morning. Monday and Tuesday nights," Whipple said.

He said he was caught off guard when the grandstand came down.

"I was pretty shocked when they tore them down," Whipple said.

Whipple said he believes the new grandstand will draw more visitors to the fair.

"I think it'll increase the population of the fair, I really do, because people are going to want to see the new era of grandstands for the fair," he said.

McKeever said officials hope to expand the types of events held at the grandstand once construction is complete.

The Ingham County Fair is expected to run through Aug. 8.

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