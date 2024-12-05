Ingham County commissioners gave themselves a 65% raise; They say it will help with turnover

Neighbors in Mason say they don't come across raises often.

Commissioner Mark Grebner says the board has a high turnover.

Video shows the reasoning behind giving themselves a raise.

When was the last time you got a raise? Was it 2%, maybe 5%?Some of the people who work at the Ingham County courthouse have just given themselves a 65% raise, and I’m asking a county commissioner—why now?

Mason neighbor Paige Jones shares her perspective.

"I think that it is important to make a living wage," she says.

Jones had to leave her previous job to earn more money.

"I only got a raise when I moved positions."

Receiving raises was not common in her experience, which raises questions about the recent 65% salary increase for Ingham County Commissioners.

"The main goal is to make people think the county board is worth their time and effort," explains County Commissioner Mark Grebner.

After the recent election, the board voted to increase their wages from approximately $12,000 to $20,000 annually—a jump they believe reflects the value of the role.

"At the time, it was about $5,500, which would be about $29,000 today," Grebner says, referencing historic salaries adjusted for inflation.

The money for the raise will come from the county’s general fund.

Grebner says the decision stems from high turnover among commissioners.

"You know that the turnover is very severe... I mean, half of the board has turned over in the last four years."

He argues the salary increase will encourage commissioners to stay longer, which could save the county money in the long run by fostering more experienced decision-making.

"The more the commissioners know, ask, and wonder, the more context we have. The better we can avoid disasters in the future."

Ultimately, Jones says she believes everyone deserves raises, but this particular increase caught her attention.

"I think that a lot of people put in a lot of work for their jobs, and they don't get 65% raises."

