Ingham County Clerk’s Office to Open for Walk-In Transactions

MASON, Mich. — Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum announced that the Lansing Branch Office would be open for walk-in transactions starting Tuesday, June 22, in conjunction with the rescission of the emergency orders that were issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Governor Whitmer announced the rescission of those orders on June 17.

“My Office has remained open by appointment throughout the pandemic and we will continue to grant appointments, if requested,” said Byrum. “However, with the dramatic reduction of cases of COVID-19 in our area, rising vaccination rates across the region, and Governor Whitmer’s orders being rescinded, it is time that we reopen more fully.”

Clerk Byrum’s Lansing Branch Office will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and closed between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for lunch. Those with appointments will be given priority over walk-in customers. The Mason Office is open by appointment only and transactions will be completed curbside, as the building is still closed to the public by Local Administrative Order.

“Feedback from customers and staff on the appointment system has been that the appointments were overwhelmingly well-received,” stated Byrum. “However, there are some circumstances where customers are unable to make appointments in advance and need records the same day. I am committed to providing excellent customer service to all and believe that opening to the public for walk-ins is both a necessary and welcome step forward on the return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”

The Lansing Branch Office is located at the Veteran’s Memorial Courthouse Building at 313 W. Kalamazoo St., Lansing, MI 48933. The Mason Office is located at the Mason Historical Courthouse Building at 341 S. Jefferson, Mason, MI 48854. To schedule an appointment call 517-676-7201 or email clerk@ingham.org . Records requests may continue to be placed via email at clerk@ingham.org and via fax at 517-676-7254.

