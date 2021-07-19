Ingham County Animal Control & Shelter Holding Cat/Kitten adoption special through July

MASON, Mich. — Have you ever thought about adding a cat or kitten to your fur family? Don’t wait any longer! Through the month of July, Ingham County Animal Shelter is offering $10 cat or kitten adoptions. Each cat or kitten comes spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and micro chipped. What a bargain!
For more information on other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370, visit the ICAC website at www.ac.ingham.org, or visit the shelter at 600 Buhl St. in Mason. Ingham County Animal Control is open M,T,Th,F,Sa 10:30-5pm and W 10:30-6pm. The shelter is closed on county observed holidays.
