Ingham County air quality advisory missed a beat at Mason's Thursday Night Live

MASON, Mich. — Thursday Night Live in downtown Mason didn't miss a beat. In fact, you wouldn't have even know Ingham County was under an air quality advisory. Residents were dancing and enjoying the Mason Chamber of Commerce's new music series.

This week was opened by Hank Aaron and headlined by the Usual Suspects, a mid-Michigan country band.

"It's really good to come back home and just kind of relax and play and have a good time to come back here with the local people," said Usual Suspects guitarist Bud Sebastian.

Sebastian and Usual Suspects lead singer Kurt Stone have known each other for over a decade.

"For me the last few years, a lot of support out here. I have kids that live in Mason, and I live in Holt, so from the surrounding area we have a lot of people that come out and support," said Stone.

The next Thursday Night Live is June 22, and the Sea Cruisers will be preforming.

