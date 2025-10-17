MASON, Mich — Over the last month, neighbors have expressed concern about 90% of 4-H funding potentially being cut in Ingham County. Now, county commissioners say only some funding is at risk of being cut, leaving leaders and volunteers questioning what the program will look like moving forward.



Ingham County adds amendment to budget for some 4-H funding after initially approving 90% cuts following community pushback.

Programs serve over 8,000 youth with hands-on education and fresh produce distribution to food banks.

Some jobs still face elimination; final budget vote set for October 28.

Janel Horrocks-Boehmer has seen the work of 4-H firsthand and now dedicates her time to the cause.

"I am the chair of still-life, chair of 4H council in this county, and a 4H leader and volunteer," Horrocks-Boehmer said.

WATCH BELOW: Ingham County adds amendment to budget for 4-H funding after community pushback

Ingham County adds amendment to budget for 4-H funding after community pushback

She provides hands-on opportunities for thousands of kids through MSU Extension, including providing fresh produce to local food banks. She says students learn new skills, develop responsibility and more through hands-on research-based education programs.

"There's woodworking and rocketry, engineering, entrepreneurship," Horrocks-Boehmer said.

Made possible by funding from Ingham County.

"What's funded through the county is the organization of 4H screening the volunteers to provide a safe environment for the youth," Horrocks-Boehmer said.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners originally approved a 90% funding cut in their budget to the MSU Extension programs. But according to County Commissioner Mark Polsdofer, that has changed.

"It really covers both urban and rural and it became a priority of mine to figure out a way where we could get the funding back in," Polsdofer said.

Glenda Weiss, a 4-H program coordinator, says that with some funding coming back to the proposal, they will be able to keep funding programs, including the fresh produce distribution, but some jobs will be at risk of being eliminated.

"It's been a learning experience for everyone involved," Weiss said.

This leaves the question: what is the future of 4-H coordination?

"We have over 8,000 youth involved in this county, and someone needs to be over that," Weiss said.

Despite the challenge, Horrocks-Boehmer says she will work tirelessly to keep providing for kids.

"We will all give it everything we got to make these wonderful programs. That's the bottom line, it's all about the youth," Horrocks-Boehmer said.

The county commissioners are expected to vote on the final budget on October 28.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.