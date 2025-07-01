MASON, Mich — A Mason woman is facing multiple charges including felony firearm possession following what appears to be a road rage incident that left the victim fearful for her safety.



Court documents show the suspect allegedly brandished a gun during a confrontation with another driver.

The incident occurred on June 17 in a Mason neighborhood where both women live.

The suspect, who reportedly worked for Ingham Intermediate School District, is no longer employed there.

Marie French says she now lives in fear after an encounter with a neighbor turned dangerous two weeks ago.

WATCH: Mason woman faces weapons charges

"I'm afraid to go out there": Mason victim speaks out after neighbor charged with felony firearm

"I want to spend time in my backyard but I'm afraid to go out there," French said.

French, who has lived in Mason for four years, tells me nothing out of the ordinary happened until a frightening incident while driving home.

"We see someone on our bumper and they're getting closer and closer and I'm like wait a minute. So, I slow down hoping they'd pass and sure enough they did but a woman has her head out the window screaming yelling at us and giving us the finger," French said.

According to French, as both vehicles were heading in the same direction, the other driver told them to pull over.

"So we stop. She gets out of our car... goes into her house and comes out with a gun," French said.

French says she lives just one street over from the suspect.

Court documents show the defendant, Juana Vela, is a Mason resident who has posted bond. The prosecuting attorney has charged Vela with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm under the influence, and felony firearm.

The incident occurred on June 17, according to court records. I began investigating after receiving a viewer tip over the weekend.

When contacted for comment, Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewayne provided a statement: "It has been our practice not to comment on evidence that may be introduced at trial, beyond what is publicly available in court records."

The viewer tip mentioned Vela's occupation. After investigating, I reached out to the Ingham Intermediate School District, which provided this statement: "The district recently learned about an employee who had a reported outside altercation that had nothing to do with our school or our district. We can't comment any further other than to say this individual is no longer employed at Ingham ISD."

Court documents indicate Vela is scheduled to appear at the 55th District Court in Mason on July 1 at 8:30 a.m.

I attempted to contact Vela for comment but was unable to reach her.

