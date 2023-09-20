If you own a historic home you could be eligible for a 25% tax credit

If you own a historic home in Michigan you could save some money on necessary repairs

Watch to learn more about the historic preservation incentive

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's no secret that homes in downtown Leslie are beautiful and historic. But, historical homes can be a lot of work and the maintenance on them can add-up.

That's where the Michigan State Historic Preservation Office comes in....

The S-H-P-O's offering tax credits to home owners that need to do major repair or rehabilitation. They're providing up to a 25% credit against qualified expenses for work that's done is in compliance with national preservation standard

But what does that mean? It means that all work done to the property must be consistent with the historic character of the structure and the home or building must used for its historic purpose or be placed in a new use that requires minimal change to the defining characteristics of the building and its site and environment.

Click here to learn more or apply

