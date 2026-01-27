Icy roads create hazardous conditions for morning drivers

MASON, Mich — Icy roads force longer commutes as black ice creates dangerous driving conditions.

Black ice turned a 40-minute drive into over an hour, forcing speeds as low as 30 mph.

Emergency officials say black ice has caused many recent crashes across Ingham County.

Cold temperatures will keep roads icy this week despite salting efforts.



Dawn Marcoux's usual 40-minute drive from Howell to Mason turned into an hour and 20 minutes of white-knuckled driving through treacherous road conditions.

"I sat up like this the whole time it was scary," Marcoux said, describing her encounter with black ice during her morning commute.

The dangerous road conditions forced her to drastically reduce her speed for safety.

"You couldn't go 30 to 35, if you were doing really good you could go to 40," Marcoux said.

As an Instacart shopper, Marcoux says she tries to prepare for challenging weather weeks ahead of time, but her work schedule doesn't always allow for that flexibility.

Rob Dale with Ingham County Emergency Management warns that cold temperatures will continue creating icy road conditions throughout the week.

"Driving the speed limit may not be the safe speed to be driving," Dale said.

Dale says black ice has been the cause of many recent crashes in the area.

"Especially these cold temperatures, we will find that it just takes one patch to cause you significant issues," Dale said.

Emergency management officials recommend slowing down even when drivers think conditions are manageable.

"Still salt the roads and salt your sidewalks, but don't expect roads to be clean until this really cold air gives up," Dale said.

The experience has changed Marcoux's approach to winter driving for the remainder of the week.

"I've learned to slow down, I don't go as fast. It doesn't serve any purpose. Trying to get there faster and getting in the ditch isn't going to do any good," Marcoux said.

She plans to leave early for work for the rest of the week to account for the dangerous road conditions.

