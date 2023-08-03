How to do the Ingham County Fair with just $10

MASON, Mich. — We still have a few more weeks left of this incredible Michigan summer, so why not add going to the fair to your list of things to do. I headed inside the Ingham County Fair to check out what they have to offer, but with a twist, I only had $10.

There's no better way to start the day than with the animals, so we hopped on over to the rabbit show where we got to meet the grand prize winner Evelyn and her furry friend Button.

The summer heat crept in, so we knew we needed to find a nice way to cool off. There are more free attractions at the Ingham County Fair than you would think, and if you and the kiddos are looking for a fun way to cool down, may I suggest playing with bubbles.

Next, was the trek for food! A Mason neighborhood friend told me the cheapest place to look, the 4-H food booth. There you can get food and a drink for just $6 or just an entree like nachos for $5. All proceeds benefits 4-H.

The final $5 went to fan-favorite, fresh-squeezed lemonade though the souvenir cups, which come with a hefty cost. You can get a small for $5.

