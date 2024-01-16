How this Mason non profit is teaming up with churches to keep neighbors warm

Mason Community Services is working with community churches and city officials to provide warming centers

Mid-Michigan is expected to have below freezing temperatures all week, putting residents at risk of frostbite

Watch to learn more about utilizing Mason Community Services warming center

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Mason we're expected to have below freezing temperatures all week, that means everyday you are at risk for frostbite! And if you something happens to your home heating system it could be detrimental, that why Mason community services is turning this space, into a community warming center...

When severe weather is set to hit our neighborhood Mason Community Services works with city officials and local churches to provide as much help as possible.

" We have initiated what's called an emergency shelter plan, with the city of Mason so they give us a heads up that this is coming along so we reach out to our community churches and they open the doors to help the people," said Mason Community Services Executive Directer Linda Hughson.

But it doesn't have to be a blizzard, if you need to get warmed up for any reason Mason Community Services downtown locations door is open.

"We do the best we can to open up availability," said Hughson.

This neighborhood non profit is also providing warming items like blankets, coats, and shoes to those in need

"We had approximately 178 people without power in the city of Mason over Friday night, we've also assisted and aided four homeless families in the area and getting them into shelter systems and getting them taken care of to get warm," said Hughson.

If something happens to your home heating system you can contact Mason Community Services to utilize their warming services.

