How this Leslie Michigan non-profit saved 10,000 cats!

MASON, Mich. — Saved by Zade is a non-profit cat rescue located in downtown Leslie. It began as an at home project but after two years the amount of cats being born and abandoned continued to grow.

"We estimate right around 10,000 kitties that we have helped," said Jodi Schrader.

And so did Schrader's non-profit, leading her to open Saved by Zade in Leslie.

"The disease control needs to be there, so we make sure that we microchip all of our kitties, along with the spay, neuter, vaccines..all the appropriate vaccines and, and more," said Schrader

Schrader says lack of access to spay and neuter treatment has led to an over population of cats and the increase of abandonment.

"Taking an indoor kitty that's grown up inside and just dumping them outside, they're not going to survive most likely," said Schrader

And with temperatures dropping neighborhood cats may need some help.

"Just because they can generate their own heat you know after about 3-4 weeks old that they some how are going to survive that. But that is a 6, 7, 8 pounds kitty is not going to be able to survive freezing temperatures without some sort of shelter," said Saved by Zade founder Jodi Schrader.

Freezing temperatures pose serious risks to cats health. So Schrader began teaching farmers and outdoor cat owners how to make affordable shelters.

"I would suggest that their be a nice styrofoam type of a cooler or their are little buildings that you can make," said Schrader.

Saved by Zade does workshops and classes at PetSmart in Lansing to help teach outdoor cat owners how to make their own out door coolers for more information

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook