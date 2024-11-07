How the election impacts mental health across our neighborhoods

Local experts say you should take as much time to de-stress as you need.

Dr. Farah Abbasi says emotional brains tend to takeover during election season.

Video shows what people in our neighborhoods are hearing after the election.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I wanted to see how people were feeling after the election results. So, I decided to head over to my own hair salon where my stylist talks to people all day long.

"A lot of people come in here to de-stress," said Emily Peltier.

Hair stylist Emily Peltier hears it all at Salon 130 in Mason.

"During election season, people came in and wanted to talk about how stressed they were."

She says neighbors had mixed feelings, and some even changed stylists because of the election.

"They are tired of hearing about political sides from their hairdressers, and they just want peace and quiet."

Eric Mogyoros is the stylist I see. He says he understands how people are feeling on both sides.

"It's hard because I see some people that are really happy, and then I see others that seem very defeated," said Mogyoros.

From talking with stylists, some people treat as their therapists, to someone who is a therapist or more specifically, a psychiatrist.

Dr. Farah Abbasi confirms what’s being talked about in the salon.

"We are very reactive right now. Our emotional brain has taken over."

She acknowledges that the results might strain some relationships, but said to look at the bigger picture.

"Putting value on relationships, on friendships, and also understanding the humanity in each other."

To try to de-stress, Abbasi says it’s imperative to continue a daily routine, maybe include something as simple as a walk.

She said some people might need more.

"If you think you're at a point of depression where it may affect your functionality, please talk to a therapist."

Back at the salon, Mogyoros says he thinks regardless of your viewpoint, we need to move forward.

"There's no reason to be mean and nasty to each other," said Mogyoros.

"In the end, I think it is important to understand that this is a moment in time," said Abbasi.

Anyone looking for mental health resources can dial 9-8-8.

