How much would you pay to buy a phone with Tik Tok installed?

TikTok was shut down in the United States last Saturday evening.

One neighbor says she would pay anything for Tik Tok.

Video shows neighbors reacting to how much phones are going for on eBay with Tik Tok installed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Right now, with the future of TikTok up in the air, it’s not on the App Store. But what about someone who has to get a phone with TikTok already installed? I wanted to ask neighbors what they think of a $50,000 price tag for that.

"Crazy."

"That's insane, that's absolutely insane."

"Absolutely ridiculous."

Reactions from neighbors about iPhones selling for tens of thousands of dollars on eBay.

"What’s more ridiculous is people that want to buy them."

"I was at my friend’s house because TikTok was getting banned, and we were very upset," said May Gorishek.

Gorishek tells me many people deleted the app when the ban was enforced.

"My brother deleted it off his phone, and he’s very upset he can’t get it back."

But almost 12 hours later, the app came back, which Gorishek is grateful for.

"Instead of Googling, I always go on TikTok," she said.

However, it did not return to the U.S. App Store, leading eBay sellers to auction iPhones with the app installed for tens of thousands of dollars.

"I guess if you’re one of the influencers who can monetize off it, then it kind of makes sense."

For Gorishek, she understands, "For TikTok, I’ll pay anything."

As of now, it’s a waiting game to see what’s next for the app. Would you pay for a phone with the app installed? I want to know! Head over to Fox 47’s social media to join the conversation!

