How Michiganders could be saving lives on the other side of the country

MASON, Mich. — Donating blood is not only vital in Michigan, but across the United States. The Red Cross says there is a national blood shortage, and donations from right here in Mid-Michigan can help fill the dire need of transfusions.

Supplies are down 25% since August, and and according to Red Cross Account manager Susan Clements distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations.

"O-positive and O-negative are critically low and right now they're using the blood as fast as it's coming in on the shelf, and sometimes possible asking them to reschedule, you know scheduled surgeries if it's not an emergency," said Clements.

O-positive is the most common blood type creating a higher demand, however only O-negative is a universal, meaning it can be safely transfused to any patient.

And blood drives like the one held at Grand River Church in Leslie on Monday, are helping bridge that gap.

"This is a way to give back to our community and to meet a need that could save a life," said Grand river Church Pastor Shawna Carpenter.

And these donations can also help people outside of the Mid-Michigan community. The Red Cross ships blood across the United States to where transfusions are needed the most.

"We can shuttle our blood to wherever it's needed. There is a shelf time one blood, but if blood is needed in say Florida, due to some of the natural disasters we can shuffle the blood all across the United States and get it to where it's needed the most," said Clements.

One unit of blood is taken per session, that's about one pint. Most adults are filled with 10-12 units.

"Hopefully we'll collect at least 25 units and potentially save you know anywhere from 25 to 75 people," said Clements

Meaning a single donation could save up to 3 peoples lives.

"We should all try and give especially now," said Carpenter.

The Red Cross suggests donors drink 6-8 glasses of water the day before donating and day of the eat a healthy meal. For more information on how to become a donor click here

