How fallen trees are affecting property values following severe storm

Mason residents are still picking up the pieces following last weeks storm, however new impact are being uncovered and some residents property value could be at risk.

Full grown trees provide shade and sound barriers to homes, an instant increase to your homes property value. But, when those tree's fall down it could cost you big.

Watch to see how fallen trees and debris is affecting Mason residents property value.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Clean up efforts have continued following last weeks storm here in mason. However, there's still lots of debris and falling tree's and there limbs covering people yard. So how is all of this affecting home owners and there property values?

Mason homeowner Jennifer Lounsberry planted a tree in her front yard 22 years ago..

She hoped it would one day hoist a tire swing for her grandchildren...

But after recent storms.. all that remains is some saw dust and a stump.

"It's hard to lose a tree ya know, this was huge and it blocked my sound and views from the road so, it's hard to lose it and to replant which I will sighs." says Lounsberry

"I was walking down town and one of my clients was walking and they bought a gorgeous house on Maple Street, probably five years ago and they actually had a tree fall down and she said that they had water coming through their roof and their ceiling. starting here going to cover with b-roll from down town But, you can't replicate that it's just so hard when you have the damage and the tree's are down. The city's really good about planting a new tree, but the historic value of that is just priceless." That's according to Visions Real Estate co-owner Amy Kruizenga.

Not only do the loss of trees decrease property value, according to Forbes the average cost for removal of fallen tree is $1,200

