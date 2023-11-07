How early is too early for Christmas decorations?

There is a popular debate in the month of November....when is too early to start decorating for Christmas?

Watch to find out when the people of Mason think it's the right time to hang that holy!

This time of year there is always a strong debate, when is the right time to put up your Christmas decorations? Mason Neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree took to the town to find out what residents think!

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook