How cold weather impacts small local businesses

Regular customers at Bestsellers and The Vault Deli in Mason made their usual stop in Tuesday.

Neighbor Adrianna Krysiak says cold days usually mean fewer tips.

Video shows what foot traffic is like on cold days and not cold days.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

When I'm in my neighborhood, I always stop at Bestsellers for coffee. But on days as cold as these, I wanted to see if weather like this impacts foot traffic for small local businesses.

"Usually, we do between 80–100 sandwiches a day," said Jamie Robinson.

But on freezing cold days, "The numbers are down."

Business owner Jamie Robinson sees a much smaller crowd.

"Usually there are lots of moms with kids, but they aren't here. They are probably at home keeping warm," said Robinson.

Here, two Mason City staples: Bestsellers on one side, and The Vault Deli on the other.

"It definitely has been a bit slower today; we haven't had our normal busy rush," said neighbor Adrianna Krysiak.

Krysiak has been working at The Vault for a year now and tells me that days like these are usually slow.

"We have seen a few people come in and our regulars."

But with less foot traffic due to the weather, Krysiak says that usually decreases her tips, which go toward her savings.

"Usually when I put money away, I feel like I can always save it better."

But there is some good news. Robinson says neighbors who do come in tend to be more giving on days like these.

"Our well-known customers know that, so they will usually double tip," said Robinson.

Though they're staying open, I did ask Robinson when they would decide to close shop, as Mason Public Schools closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We have closed before because no one could see to drive through town. It was unsafe."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook