"How can we protect the community" Mason Community Services announced as 3 Degree Guarantee recipient

Mason Community Services is Fox 47s January 3 Degree Guarantee recipient

For every forecast prediction in our 10 p.m. newscast our meteorologist gets right within three degrees in January we'll donate $50 to Mason Community Services.

Watch to learn more about how this non-profit helps Mason

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Mason neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree here at Mason community services. They're a local non-profit and this month's 3 degree guarantee recipient, so let's head inside and learn a little bit more about how they help out the neighborhood.

"Take some, leave some, so that others may have," said a Mason Community Services volunteer.

"How can we protect the community as well as help the community," said Mason Community Services Executive Director Lina Hughson.

A question this neighborhood nonprofit has tried to answer by offering free tutoring sessions, rental assistance, turning their facility into a warming center during inclement weather, providing free clothes and diapers in their freely given clothing closet and so much more.

"We meet and we brainstorm needs that have been brought to the attention in the community, by doing that we can resource how can we come up with resources to help," said Hughson.

Resources MCS executive director Linda Hughson says they'll be able to obtain with the 3 Degree Guarantee. For every forecast prediction in our 10 p.m. newscast our meteorologist gets right within three degrees in January we'll donate $50 to Mason Community Services.

"Diapers, we do have an increase in transportation needs and requirements, it will also help us keep people in housing and it will also help us to provide more services here because we'll be able to bring in the resources we need," said Hughson

In Mason, I'm your neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree, Fox 47 news.

