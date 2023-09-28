How an eighth grader is ending period poverty in Mason Public Schools

For girls growing up, puberty can be hard, but eighth grader Veronica Preston has made it so much easier from them

Preston gave a presentation to Mason Public Schools explaining why they should provide free feminine hygiene products in girls bathrooms

Watch to learn how Mason Public Schools is taking action

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For girls growing up, puberty can be hard, but one young student here at mason middle school made it so much easier from them. Eighth grader Veronica Preston has a passion for ending period poverty, defined as a lack of access to menstrual products.

"It feels pretty good to be able to help others," said Preston.

And a 2021 PERIOD study showed that 83% of teens feel stressed about lack of menstrual products in their school and 1-5 teens have even missed school due to their period.

"I think it's a pretty big impact having feminine hygiene products where they're needed and when they're needed," said Preston.

So she gave a presentation to the Mason Public School Board.. Helping educate faculty on why they should provide students with free feminine hygiene products in every bathroom.

"Every female girl can tell you about when they got their period and what it was like and what it was like to ask for help." said Vice Principle Mary Hilker.

And, where Mason public schools is taking action and installing free tampon and pad dispensers in girls restrooms

"Going up to your teacher to tell them your on your period can be really weird, so you can just go to the bathroom and gave the stuff you need," said Preston

But Let's go back in time for a minute. This mission started in 2019 when Veronica was in the 5 grade and her friend didn't have the products she needed. visual installation sequence put in reverse

"I made emergency period packs with old IPSY, with old makeup bags. And then I last year I gave a presentation in front of the school board and other administrators to like advise having the machines in bathroom," Preston.

Which brings us back to the present, where 5grade through high school students will no longer have to worry about having the products they need while at school.

