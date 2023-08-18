How 2 Chicks on a Farm is giving farmers a much needed break

MASON, Mich. — It's no secret, farmers work hard, but what do they do about their farms when they want to take a vacation? Enter 2 Chicks on a Farm, a new female and immigrant-owned business run by Olivia Omer and Paula Cevey.

Omer and Cevey have been riding horses since they were young and have been around animals their whole lives. After pet sitting for each others horses, pigs, goats and cows, they decided to start a business.

"There's so many pet sitters that will take care of your dogs, your cats, birds, small animals, but when it comes to farm animals, like me, myself, I have three cows, four goats, three horses. So, like it's hard to find somebody. I would always rely on Liv when I wanted to do something, like hey can you take care of my animals. And yeah there's definitely a need in the market for it," said Cevey.

Cevey came to Leslie as a foreign exchange student from Spain studying horse management and equine science at Michigan State University. Now, she uses that knowledge for her growing business, all while gaining trust from neighborhood farmers like the Shaver Farm right here in Leslie.

"People really get to know us and they show us there routines and how they want things done. And everybody will want horses fed at a different hours or the bedding done in their stalls a different way," said Cevey.

Unlike Cevey, Omer has yet to take on college. She's still in high school, taking classes online so she can serve the mid-Michigan farming community, especially here in Leslie where over half the city's land is zoned for agriculture.

"Summer has been really really busy. We get requests almost every day some go through some don't, and but yeah, we've been really busy," said Cevey.

The duo is booking until July 2024, however, they're out of reservations for October, so if you've got Halloween plans off the farm, you may be out of luck.

