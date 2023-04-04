Holt RoboRams, Mason Tractor Nation work out their circuits before state competition

MASON, Mich. — The Holt High School RoboRams and the Mason High School Tractor Technicians are preparing for the state competition this Thursday.

The two teams utilized Mason High School's facility and put their robots to the test to work their circuits and byte out any kinks.

"Prepping for state, we're just doing a lot of work to make sure the robot is as well refined as it could possibly be and ready for the stricter competition at states," said Mason High School student Quinn Haywood.

Haywood works on programming the robots but wants people to know there's more to the club than engineering.

"There's business team and award team, which are integral to us receiving the funding we need," said Haywood.

Funding was produced by members of the Holt business team like Ava Drews who made presentations for local businesses trying to convince community leaders to give money to an after-school program outside of athletics.

"It's harder because people don't know as much about us, so they may not be willing to support as much," said Drews.

But through those challenges is a great reward, the comradery and sense of family that robotics provides.

"We got close, and since then, we got even closer together where it feels like a family with friends you spend a lot of time with," said Haywood.

The Mason Tractor Technicians are hosting a fundraiser at Big Boy Tuesday, April 4, and the Holt RoboRams are hosting a fundraiser at Gravity Smokehouse April 12.

You can sponsor the Holt and Mason robotics clubs by clicking either of these links:



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook