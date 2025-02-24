High laundry costs? New Mason program helps cover the expenses for neighbors in need

New laundry assistance aims to give free laundry to neighbors in need.

Linda Hughson at Mason Community Services breaks down the program.

Video shows neighbors at Dirty Laundry in Mason.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

(Sound of change entering the washing machines.)

That sound is familiar to Mason resident Jennifer Alleman, who uses this laundromat weekly.

"I come here about twice a week," Alleman said.

Alleman said she has been doing her laundry at Dirty Laundry for years.

"I have a household of two, and if I'm doing bedding, I spend about twenty dollars," she said.

That’s $20 a week, and for some neighbors, that cost can be too much.

"When you think about it yourself, how do you feel when you have fresh laundered clothing? You go like this," she said, smelling her clothes.

Last week, I spoke with Linda Hughson at Mason Community Services, who told me about their new free laundry program, partnering with Dirty Laundry.

"A lot of people think, well, what's the big deal about doing laundry?" Hughson said.

Hughson said having clean laundry goes a long way. To help families in need, they are offering $25 vouchers that can even be used through a mobile app.

"You operate the machine from your phone, and nobody knows you're getting assistance," she said.

To qualify for the program, Hughson said residents should call Mason Community Services, and they will assess their needs.

"We even go one step further to help people by providing supplies," she said.

For Alleman, she’s pleased to know neighbors won’t have to go without clean clothes.

"You know, it gives low-income families who may not be able to afford to do their laundry because of their other household bills a chance to make sure their kids have clean clothes for school," she said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook