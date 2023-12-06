Here's where to get a gift for everyone on your list and support a local business

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It seems like the holidays arrive faster and faster every year, and it can be stressful to make sure you get a gift for everyone on your list. Today, I'm taking you across Mason, Leslie, and Holt to feature a few small businesses to help you out while experiencing your neighborhoods.

"Small things give back," said Whitney Selfridge.

For new small businesses, like Whit and Wander, the Holiday's are an important time of year. And they're gearing up for it, making sure they have something for everyone.

"Family apparel, we have wooden signs, palettes, jerky, we have a little bit of everything it's so hard to say all we have!" said Selfridge.

Owner Whitney Selfridge says whit wander adds a hometown touch, something she says you can't bet a large retail stores.

"With our shop, they can customize, make their own design, make it unique for that person," said Selfridge.

Whit and Wander is your one-stop shop for custom apparel and stocking stuffers, but if you're looking for something a little more classic, let's turn things upside down.

"We've had this tree probably 20 years, and there is still people that come in and don't remember seeing," said Teresa Wren.

With Keans in Mason, who have been gifting holiday spirit for 90 years.

"We're almost like a mini Bronners," said Wren.

Here, you'll find commemorative ornaments and to fill your home with a little Christmas magic.

"We have hallmark collectible ornaments, we also have blown glass ornaments and old world ornaments. Everyone seems to come and get their ornament for the year," said Wren.

But if you're looking for something to go in the middle of the table or a last-minute grab on your way to the holiday party. Olive and Ivy in Holt just might be the perfect place.

"How fast are you guys able to put an arrangement together for them?" said Hannah McIlree.

"Within probably about 5-10 minutes, we can put an arrangement together for ya to get out the door with," said Jessa Powers.

But these aren't your typical grocery store bouquets.

"We have a lot of different gifts to get in our boutique area, and we also have our floral arrangements, which can be a centerpiece or an arrangement that are in a sleigh," said Powers.

