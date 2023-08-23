Here's five designated school cross walks in Mason

MASON, Mich. — School is back in session for Mason Public schools. That means students are preparing to make the trek to and from school. So, the City of Mason has designated five crosswalks for students to cross safely.

Those intersections are:

• Ash and Kiwanis

• Cedar and West Oak

• Ash and Steele

• Elm and Barnes

• Temple and Maple

The city has also put out Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at Ash and Steele as well as Temple and Maple to help assist drivers.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook