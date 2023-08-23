Watch Now
Here's five designated school cross walks in Mason

Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 16:25:02-04

MASON, Mich. — School is back in session for Mason Public schools. That means students are preparing to make the trek to and from school. So, the City of Mason has designated five crosswalks for students to cross safely.

Those intersections are:
• Ash and Kiwanis

• Cedar and West Oak

• Ash and Steele

• Elm and Barnes

• Temple and Maple

The city has also put out Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at Ash and Steele as well as Temple and Maple to help assist drivers.

