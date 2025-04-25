Have a furry friend? Here's what rising pet costs could mean for you

One neighbor says she keeps a separate savings account for animal emergencies.

Leaders at the Ingham County Animal Shelter say that they've seen more owner surrenders this year due to high costs.

Video shows what pet owners can expect in 2025.

Neighbor Lane Martin has been a pet owner her entire life.

"I've never not had a pet," Martin said.

Right now, she has eight pets and wouldn’t have it any other way.

"I have two dogs, three cats, two reptiles, and a bird," she said.

Martin said she finds herself spending several hundred dollars a month to feed and care for them — a cost that’s gone up over the last couple of years.

"Costs for everything. There is a vet shortage, so vet care costs more money. Everything has cost more in the last few years, I'd say," she said.

According to the pet food industry, prices are 23.3% above what they were in 2021 due to inflation. It’s unlikely those prices are coming down soon, as the industry is also being hit by tariffs.

"It would be great if prices go down, but tariffs will impact the economy for a really long time," Martin said.

Hannah Page at the Ingham County Animal Shelter said they've seen many owners surrender animals this year due to rising costs.

"A week ago, we had a puppy come in with skin issues, and it probably would've cost one vet visit, but some people can't even afford that one vet visit," Page said.

She advises neighbors considering pets to plan for every expense and for rising costs.

"We want to make sure they're prepared for that long-term commitment," she said.

Martin offered her own advice — a separate savings account just for her animals.

"I don't touch it for anything else, just in case of an emergency," she said.

