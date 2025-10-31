Halloween events happening across Mid-Michigan this weekend

MASON, Mich — Looking for spooky fun without breaking the bank this Halloween? Mid-Michigan offers plenty of free and low-cost events where families can celebrate and have fun.



Free trick-or-treating at Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason, Halloween 6-8 p.m.

Jack O Lantern's Unleashed features 5,000 carved pumpkins in 30 themed scenes

Awaken Haunted Attraction in Leslie offers 25-30 minute horror experience for $28

The Ingham County Fairgrounds in Mason is hosting free trick-or-treating in their main arena on Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m.

"It's small we have about 6 to 8 vendors in there but it'll be heated," said Lindsey McKeever with the Ingham County Fairgrounds.

For a low cost, visitors can attend the fifth year of Jack O Lantern's Unleashed at the fairgrounds.

"Which is a family-friendly Halloween event and features 5,000 hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns and about 30 different scenes and themes," McKeever said.

For those seeking something spookier, Leslie is home to the Awaken Haunted Attraction. Rob Robinson, one of the owners, said this marks the tenth year of haunting Mid-Michigan.

"It's a very immersive experience. It's like you're walking through a horror scene. So the whole thing is really a lot of excitement, a lot of fun," Robinson said.

The haunted attraction costs $28 per person and the experience lasts 25-30 minutes. November 1 is the last day this year.

"We may extend it at some point, but a lot of people are like that's enough, that was great," Robinson said.

Additional Halloween events include a free trunk or treat at Darell's Market and Hardware in Mason on Friday from 5-6 p.m. Neighbors will receive dinner along with candy.

Williamston offers a free haunted mermaid barn at Wamhoff Farms, running until 9 p.m. on Friday.

Various trick-or-treating events are scheduled throughout Friday and Saturday across Mid-Michigan neighborhoods.

